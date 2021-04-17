It's International Haiku Poetry Day 2021
He fled a cold life
to paint secret coves—yearlong
enjoying the sun#haiku #haikuprompt #poetryprompt #writeprompts #poetry #micropoetry #Iamwriting#poetrycommunity #promptlist #prompt #writingprompt #promptadvant #thewriteprompt #poetryin13 (yearlong) pic.twitter.com/KZAIwRvvIt
— Connie Biskamp (@Cbiskamp) April 17, 2021
Twitterati Pen Beautiful Haiku Poems
I should drive to town
to see the cherry blossoms
fluttering around.#haiku #senryu #micropoetry #poetry
— Out of the Blue (@BlueHaiku2) April 17, 2021
The Writers on Social Media
lock the knees gone weak /
rinse the tremors from your skin /
spool your breath to speak.#haiku #dailyhaiku #poetry #dailypoem #haikuchallenge #haikurevisited #haikutest #haikuhound
— haiku test (@haikuhound575) April 17, 2021
So Beautiful
Yearlong dance of life
Satellite bees grace the fields
Aid in flowers' wants#Poetryin13 365 #vssdaily #haikuchallenge #haiku #poem #poetry
— Skittish Reflections (@SkittishR) April 17, 2021
Appreciate Poems on Haiku Poetry Day
Failing can evoke
Past attempts and improvement
Facts of acceptance#10wordjournal 45 #HaikuWisdom #BraveWrite #vsspoem #haiku #poem #poetry
— Skittish Reflections (@SkittishR) April 17, 2021
Another Haiku, So Deep
A broken teapot
Hidden in the dirt and grass
A hidden flower #haiku #teapot #flower #hidden #poetry #poetrycommunity
— C&K Words (@KerreeAM) April 17, 2021
Touching Lines
her eyes see my pain
trace my invisible tears...
as we watch the stars#haiku #poetry
— Donovan Baldwin (@donovanbaldwin) April 17, 2021
Keep Writing & Appreciating Poetry
it starts with whispers
what we'll do in the moonlight...
you begin to shine#haiku #poetry
— Donovan Baldwin (@donovanbaldwin) April 17, 2021
