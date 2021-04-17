It's International Haiku Poetry Day 2021

Twitterati Pen Beautiful Haiku Poems

I should drive to town to see the cherry blossoms fluttering around.#haiku #senryu #micropoetry #poetry — Out of the Blue (@BlueHaiku2) April 17, 2021

The Writers on Social Media

her eyes see my pain trace my invisible tears... as we watch the stars#haiku #poetry — Donovan Baldwin (@donovanbaldwin) April 17, 2021

it starts with whispers what we'll do in the moonlight... you begin to shine#haiku #poetry — Donovan Baldwin (@donovanbaldwin) April 17, 2021

