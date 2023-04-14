A little girl from Kashmir, Seerat Naaz, has a message for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In this age and time of social media, young students also use mobile phones to spread their message. Seerat is from Lohai-Malhar village in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district and can be seen in the video complaining about the condition of her school. Floors are filthy, muddy and not correctly structured, and washrooms are not clean, among other concerns shared by the girl. The video is now viral on the Internet. Narendra Modi Government Comes Out With SOP for Child Helpline 1098.

Young Kashmiri Girl Shares Her Concerns With PM Modi

