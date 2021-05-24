On Monday morning, a striking rainbow ring has been spotted around the sun in the Bengaluru sky. The spectacular phenomenon is popularly known as the 22-degree halo because the ring around the sun or moon has a radius of approximately 22 degrees. Majestic pictures of the ‘Sun Halo’ have been shared by netizens on social media. Take a look at some of the pictures here:
Photos of the Day
Rainbow around the Sun! 🌈☀️
•#rainbow #sun #summer #Bangalore #karnataka #photography #igersofbangalore #photooftheday #viral #latestnews #cloud pic.twitter.com/igHsFl4hEn
— Chandan Sharma (@chandanwayne) May 24, 2021
Beautiful Rainbow
Beautiful rainbow 🌈 around the sun😍
Just a random click #myclick #rainbow pic.twitter.com/Vl0KrlqZYH
— ꧁💘Sandy💘꧂ (@_masoom_sii) May 24, 2021
Halo Effect
Hello Bangaloreans,
Halo effect in today's Bangalore sky!
Beautiful rainbow around the sun.#Bangalore #halosun #rainbow #clouds #Bangaloreskies #NaturePhotography pic.twitter.com/U7p8XVzBDy
— Aashish Patole (@AashishP1777) May 24, 2021
Only in Namma Bengaluru
Beautiful rainbow 🌈 around the sun! #Bangalore #clouds #rainbow only in Namma Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/jVhQMuq8Cu
— Ashwini KR | ಅಶ್ವಿನಿ ಕೆ.ಆರ್ (@akr_blr) May 24, 2021
Spectacular Experience
ANOTHER SPECTACULAR EXPERIENCE! Bangalore experiences spectacular sun halo!#Bangalore 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/rR9fXObplq
— Jack 🍻 (@FplJohnWick) May 24, 2021
