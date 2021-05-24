On Monday morning, a striking rainbow ring has been spotted around the sun in the Bengaluru sky. The spectacular phenomenon is popularly known as the 22-degree halo because the ring around the sun or moon has a radius of approximately 22 degrees. Majestic pictures of the ‘Sun Halo’ have been shared by netizens on social media. Take a look at some of the pictures here:

Photos of the Day

Beautiful Rainbow

Halo Effect

Only in Namma Bengaluru

Spectacular Experience

