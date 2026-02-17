A rare double rainbow appeared over Lake Travis this week, providing a striking visual following a series of heavy rain showers in Central Texas. Residents and visitors captured the atmospheric phenomenon as the sun broke through receding storm clouds, illuminating the reservoir’s horizon with two distinct arcs of color. The double rainbow viral video has gained significant traction online, with onlookers highlighting the clarity of the secondary arc. Meteorologists note that such displays occur when light reflects twice inside water droplets. This sighting coincides with a period of much-needed precipitation for the region, which has seen fluctuating water levels at Lake Travis throughout the season. No weather-related damages were reported during the event. Double Rainbow Stretches Across the Sky in Philadelphia, Breathtaking Video Capturing the Rare Phenomenon Goes Viral.

Rare Double Rainbow Captured Over Lake Travis

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

