On Monday, Rishi Sunak scripted history after he won the Conservative Party Leadership election. The 42-year-old Indian-origin leader is all set to be the first Indian-Origin UK Prime Minister as he will succeed former PM Liz Truss. Soon after news about Rishi Sunak's victory was announced, Indians all across the globe took to Twitter to react to Sunak's win and even congratulate him. One user said, "From 200 years of British Rule in India to India overtaking British Economy to Indian Origin Rishi Sunak becoming the UK Prime Minister. We came a long long way1," while another user said, "The happiness on Diwali doubled #RishiSunak became the new Prime Minister of Britain." A third user wrote, "British ruled India over 90yrs. Now it's time for Indian to rule United Kingdom." Rishi Sunak Scripts History, Set To Be First Indian-Origin UK Prime Minister After Winning Conservative Party Leadership Election.

What a Day for the World History Today

From 200 years of British Rule in India to India overtaking British Economy to Indian Origin Rishi Sunak becoming the UK Prime Minister . We came a long long way ! What a day for the World History today . Congratulations Rishi Sunak on becoming the new UK Prime Minister ! — Sumit (@sumitsaurabh) October 24, 2022

Now Indian Dynasty Will Rule That Country

First Person of Indian Descent To Head a State With a Veto in the UNSC

#RishiSunak first person of Indian descent to head a state with a veto in the UNSC — prabhash k dutta | 😷 (@PrabhashRinkoo) October 24, 2022

Poised To See a Man of Indian Origin Anointed As PM of the UK

In 1947 on the cusp of Indian Independence, Winston Churchill supposedly said “…all Indian leaders will be of low calibre & men of straw.” Today, during the 75th year of our Independence, we’re poised to see a man of Indian origin anointed as PM of the UK. Life is beautiful… — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 24, 2022

Now It’s Time for Indian To Rule United Kingdom

British ruled India over 90yrs. Now it's time for Indian to rule United Kingdom. Congratulations Indian origin #RishiSunak on becoming British PM elected from Conservative Party. pic.twitter.com/svUDm3zg5r — Venkatesh Bharadwaj🇮🇳 (@VBharadwaj02) October 24, 2022

This Diwali Is Indeed Special for India & Indians

Hearty Congratulations to @RishiSunak upon being elected as the Prime Minister of the UK! This Diwali is indeed special for India & Indians as the first ever Indian-origin person is set to take oath as the UK’s PM. Best wishes for your tenure ahead!#RishiSunak pic.twitter.com/v3RArX6rf3 — Sunil Deodhar (@Sunil_Deodhar) October 24, 2022

Now an Indian Will Rule the UK…!

समय का कालचक्र! कभी फिरंगियों ने इस देश पर राज किया, अब एक भारतीय UK पर राज करेगा...!@RishiSunak को ढेरों शुभकामनाएं। pic.twitter.com/I4WTGZJh2F — Srinivas BV (@srinivasiyc) October 24, 2022

