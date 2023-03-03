We have yet another wedding dance video which is doing the rounds on social media. It shows a group of men draping sarees over their wedding outfits just to groove on "Desi Girl". The boys very nicely match their thumkas and pallus while performing on stage. The video sees two girls wearing a suit over their sarees and performing the other part of the famous song. The video has impressed quite a bunch of people. Viral Video: Foriegner Joins Congress' Celebration in Maharashtra Assembly Bypolls Results As Ravindra Dhangekar Defeats BJP’s Hemant Rasane in Kasaba Peth.

Saree-Clad Men Dance to 'Desi Girl' Song For a Wedding Performance:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wedding Choreography By Revati (@weddingchoreographybyrevati)

