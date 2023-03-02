Congress’ Ravindra Dhangekar has defeated BJP's Hemant Rasane with 11,000 votes in Kasba Peth Assembly segment. The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) candidate's victory was celebrated on Thursday. A foreigner can be seen waving a saffron scarf while dancing on the beats with the Congress workers. Maharashtra Bypoll Results 2023: Congress Leading in Kasba Peth, BJP in Chinchwad, Show Latest Trends.

Foreigner Joins Congress' Victory Celebrations in Mumbai

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)