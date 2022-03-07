Bomb detection and disposal squad dog, Simba gets a hero's farewell and the images and video of the event have tugged at netizens' heartstrings. The courageous dog was cremated with a three-gun salute at the Veterinary hospital in Parel, Mumbai. The viral clip of Simba's funeral shows that the dog also has a garland of flowers around its neck. Moreover, police officials were seen paying their last respect to Simba. Indian Army Pays Beautiful Tribute to Service Dog Dutch Who Passed Away, Calls Him 'Real Hero', Check Pics.

Rest In Peace, Simba

Simba, the Bomb Detection dog🐕‍🦺was given the state funeral, and he was cremated with a three-gun salute at the Veterinary hospital in Parel, Mumbai. https://t.co/77NM4tvled Thanks for your service, Simba.🙏 pic.twitter.com/zRvSUnWvMl — Abhishek Joshi 👨‍💻🐶 (@kaalicharan) March 6, 2022

Simba Gets State Funeral

