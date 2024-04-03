Santilata Barik Chhotray, a well-known Odia singer who sang songs of devotion and bhajans, passed away on Monday at the age of 64 due to throat cancer. She was being treated for a long time at a hospital in Bhubaneshwar. Santilata was dearly loved by the locals and her students for her heartfelt devotional songs. Some of her famous songs include ‘Bhaji Bhaji to Nama,’ ‘Balirenu Mahabandha,’ and ‘He Chakanayan.’ She was also honoured with the title of ‘Acharya’ by the Utkal Sangeet Mahavidyalaya in Bhubaneshwar. Her passing was deeply felt by many prominent figures from various fields, as well as her students and locals. The local community and her students mourned her loss and paid her a tribute by singing her beloved devotional songs and bhajans. Santilata Barik Chhotray Dies: Odisha’s Well-Known Devotional Singer Passes Away After Battle With Cancer at 64.

Students Sing Odia Singer Santilata’s Bhajan as a Tribute After Her Demise

Locals Mourn the Death of Well-Known Singer Santilata Barik Chhotray

