A video of a sofa flying in the sky in Turkey's Ankara is going viral on social media. The 12-second video shows multiple sofas flying during a storm in Turkey's Ankara. As per reports, a violent storm in Turkey caused the furniture to fly in the sky. Viral videos on social media show strong winds causing a sofa to fly through the sky as the furniture hits another building during a storm.

Sofa Fly in Sky During Storm in Turkey

Multiple sofas flying during storm in Ankara, Turkey. pic.twitter.com/gWpzUuwDM8 — Guru of Nothing (@GuruOfNothing69) May 17, 2023

