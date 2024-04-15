On April 8, people all over were amazed by a rare and breathtaking total solar eclipse. People stepped outside to see this amazing event in the sky. Among them were photographers who were ready with their cameras, anticipating the perfect moment to immortalise the event. One particular image swiftly went viral, showing a plane gracefully flying in the sky against the backdrop of the total solar eclipse in Bloomington, Indiana. This amazing photo captures the beauty of the cosmic event, leaving viewers amazed by its breathtaking wonder. Solar Eclipse 2024: Millions Witness Total Eclipse Across Mexico, Canada, and US; NASA Shares Live Stream (See Pics and Videos).

View Picture of Plane Passing Near Total Solar Eclipse Here

An airplane passes near the total solar eclipse in Bloomington, Indiana. (Image Source: Reuters) pic.twitter.com/KovJoaFxwR — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2024

