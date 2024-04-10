Russian Embassy in South Africa Pokes Fun at US President Joe Biden With Solar Eclipse 2024 Image Featuring Vladimir Putin (See Pic)

The Russian Embassy in South Africa has taken a humorous jab at US President Joe Biden. The embassy shared an image of the Solar Eclipse 2024 featuring Russian President Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden. The image, which has since been widely circulated, appears to be a playful attempt to poke fun at the US President. The image shows President Biden looking at the solar eclipse with his naked eyes. However, another image shows Biden seeing Vladimir Putin when he uses binoculars to look at Solar eclipse. Eid 2024 Wishes by Joe Biden: US President Extends 'Eid Mubarak' Greetings, Says His Thoughts Are With Those Suffering in Gaza and Other Places.

Russian Embassy Takes Humorous Jab at Joe Biden

pic.twitter.com/pEHaQ7yrrQ — Russian Embassy in South Africa 🇷🇺 (@EmbassyofRussia) April 10, 2024

