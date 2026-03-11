A disturbing incident highlighting poor hygiene practices has sparked outrage online after a street vendor was reportedly seen urinating in public and then returning to handle food without washing his hands in Thane, Maharashtra. The incident reportedly occurred in Thane's Jijamata Nagar-Vaiti Nagar. The viral video, recorded by a man from a building and posted on Instagram on March 10, shows a street vendor urinating roadside. He then goes to his cart and starts packing popcorns without washing hands. Such behaviour raises serious concerns about food safety and public health. Vendors have a responsibility to maintain hygiene while serving customers. Authorities and the public must work together to ensure safe food practices so that popular street food remains both enjoyable and safe for everyone. Is the ‘Golgappe Wale Pani Me Nikla Chuha’ Video Real or Fake? Content Creator Karanbir Singh Says Viral Clip Is 100% Original.

Vendor Urinates in Public, Handles Food Without Washing Hands

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