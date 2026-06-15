Sundar Pichai Booed at Stanford Graduation Ceremony; Students Chant 'Free Palestine', Staging Walkout (Video)
Google CEO Sundar Pichai faced boos and a student walkout during Stanford University's 2026 commencement ceremony as protesters opposed Google's Project Nimbus contract with Israel. Hundreds of graduates chanted “Free Palestine” and left the venue, while Pichai continued his speech focused on optimism, technology and innovation despite the disruption.
Google CEO Sundar Pichai faced boos and a significant student walkout during his keynote address at Stanford University’s 2026 commencement ceremony. As he took the stage, hundreds of graduates stood up, chanted “Free, free Palestine,” and exited the stadium in protest. The demonstration, organised by groups including Students for Justice in Palestine and No Tech for Apartheid, targeted Google’s Project Nimbus cloud computing contract with the Israeli government. Many waved Palestinian flags and held signs criticising the company’s ties. Pichai, a Stanford alumnus, continued his speech focusing on optimism and technology’s positive impact, undeterred by the disruption. The incident highlights ongoing campus tensions over the Israel-Gaza conflict.
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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2026 10:36 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).