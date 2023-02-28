An old video of a cat knocking on the door is once again going viral. The video was captured outside a home in Cardiff, Britain. It shows a cat standing on its hind legs on the pipe outside the front door and knocking on the door to be let in. What’s amusing is, the video was taken at 6 am in the morning! Social media users tagged the kitty to be called ‘Britain’s politest cat.’ Probably some people need to learn from this cat.

Watch Video of Britain’s Politest Cat

