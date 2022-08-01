Several parts of India have been submerged in waters and flash floods. A clip from a waterlogged street in Hyderabad has been making waves on the internet showing a tragicomic scenario. The video shows two big utensils of Biryani floating over the floodwater outside an eatery named Adiba Hotel in Hyderabad's Nawab Saheb Kunta. The video was posted on Twitter by a user name Ibn Crowley who captioned it by saying, "Somebody is going to be unhappy for not getting his biryani order." that has left many Biryani enthusiasts heart-broken. Video of Shoal of Fish Squiggling Out of Flood Water in Pocharam Dam Goes Viral; Watch The Incredible Scene.

Floating Hydrabadi Biryani!

Somebody is going to be unhappy for not getting his biryani order.#Hyderabad #HyderabadRains pic.twitter.com/OPdXsjSoKs — Ibn Crowley (@IbnFaraybi) July 28, 2022

