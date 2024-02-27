US President Joe Biden, while indulging in ice cream, chatted with Seth Meyers about the possibility of a Gaza ceasefire during his visit to New York. Following their appearance on Meyers' Late Night show at the Peacock Network's headquarters, US President Joe Biden expressed his hopes for a Gaza ceasefire, saying, "I hope by the end of the weekend," the 81-year-old president told reporters, mentioning discussions with his national security advisor. "We're close; we're not done yet. My hope is that by next Monday we'll have a ceasefire," Biden added. Israel-Hamas War: US President Joe Biden Expects Gaza Ceasefire by March 4.

Watch US President Joe Biden Discussing the Gaza Ceasefire Possibility Video Here:

