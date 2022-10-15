In a bizarre incident, a doctor has removed not one or two but 23 contact lenses from a woman's eyes. A video regarding the same was shared on Instagram by Dr. Katerina Kurteeva, Ophthalmologist. The viral video shows how the 23 contact lenses were removed from the woman's eyes. In the video, the doctor can be seen removing contact lenses one after the other. The doctor also requested people to not sleep wearing the contact lenses. "A rare occasion when someone "forgot" to remove contact lenses at night and kept on putting a new one in every morning. 23 days in a row!!! I got to deliver the contact lens bunch yesterday in my clinic," the doctor said in its post. Kili Paul Is Totally in Love With Indian Sweet Gulab Jamun in This Viral Video – WATCH.

Doctor Removes Contact Lenses From Woman’s Eye

