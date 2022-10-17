A female Branch Manager from Marudhara Gramin Bank, identified as being Poonam Gupta, was seen bravely fighting to foil a bank robbery attempt. The incident took place on Meera Marg, Sri Ganganagar near Abohar on Saturday evening. CCTV footage shows the encounter between the bank officials and the armed robber and has gone viral on social media. The thief entered the premises carrying a knife to scare officials. However, the video shows Gupta courageously taking lead to fight the male robber with her bare hands. The thief threatened an employee into filling a bag with cash. In the process a plier slipped out of his pocket, which Gupta picked up and clashed with him. Video: Biker Caught on Camera Abusing, Slapping Autorickshaw Driver in UP’s Hardoi

Watch Brave Act of Branch Manager:

Appreciation is must for this kind of courageous act. Hats off to exemplary courage shown by Poonam Gupta, manager Marudhara bank, Sriganganar. pic.twitter.com/p8pPgxPSBC — Dr Bhageerath Choudhary IRS (@DrBhageerathIRS) October 17, 2022

