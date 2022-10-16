In a shocking video that is going viral, a man can be seen slapping and abusing an autorickshaw driver in the middle of a road in Uttar Pradesh’s Hardoi. In the video, the man can be seen pulling the auto driver out of the vehicle. He further hits him until he was stopped by the onlookers. Meanwhile, Hardoi police station has directed Kasimpur PS to investigate the matter and take necessary legal action. Disclaimer: Graphic content warning. Video: Upset Over Inquiry, Man Rains Slaps on Security Guard at Windsor Paradise in UP’s Ghaziabad.

Biker Caught on Camera Abusing, Slapping Autorickshaw Driver:

प्र0नि0 कासिमपुर को प्रकरण की जांच कर आवश्यक विधिक कार्यवाही हेतु निर्देशित किया गया । — Hardoi Police (@hardoipolice) October 16, 2022

