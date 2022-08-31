In a shocking video that has gone viral on social media, a man was accidentally set ablaze in Gujarat's Surat. The man was set ablaze while he was performing stunts trying to breathe fire from his mouth using flammable substances. The alleged incident took place in Surat's Parvat Patiya area during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

Watch Video:

A young man was accidentally set ablaze while performing stunts trying to breathe fire from his mouth using flammable substances, in Surat’s Parvat Patiya area during a Ganesh Chaturthi celebration. #ganesha #ganeshidols #ganeshji #ganeshutsav #ganpatibappa #ganpati #news pic.twitter.com/1IribHHJyC — oursuratcity (@oursuratcity) August 31, 2022

Man Accidentally Set Ablaze:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)