An audition clip from the Pakistani cooking show, 'The Kitchen Master,' is making rounds on the Internet. A participant brought biryani from the ‘best shop in her area’ in a show which judged people based on their cooking talent. When the panel of judges asked her to leave, she refused and created a ruckus -- that she had worked really hard to bring the biryani from the shop. Also, she was unaware that she had to cook a dish to participate in a cooking show. Amid this argument, one of the judges left the show. Babar Azam Compares his Belly With Umpire Marais Erasmus, Tries to Recreate Viral Pic; Funny Memes and Jokes Go Viral During PAK vs ENG 2nd Test 2022.

Pakistani Girl Brings Biryani From Shop To Cooking Show 'The Kitchen Master'

Pakistan Masterchef is another level 🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/A46vY7iWSZ — Nandita Iyer (@saffrontrail) February 27, 2023

