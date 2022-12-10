Besides being a classy batter, Babar Azam certainly has a good sense of humour. A picture had gone viral on Day 1 of the Pakistan vs England 2nd Test where Azam stood parallelly with umpire Marais Erasmus and with both wearing white shirts, it appeared that he had a belly as big as that of the South African. The Pakistan captain then recreated the funny meme on Day 2 as he stood next to umpire Erasmus. Azam comparing his belly to that of umpire Erasmus has evoked a lot of funny memes and reactions from netizens. Check some of them below. Virat Kohli Does ‘Bhangra’ To Celebrate Ishan Kishan’s Double Hundred in India vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI 2022 (Views Pics)

This is the Original Viral Pic:

Babar Azam ke background me umpire hai. Lekin Tasveer aise click hui hai ki lag raha hai Babar Azam ka pet nikla hai. Kyuki Kohli fans ke paas kuch nahi haitoh body shaming karna shuru kar diye. Inki aadat hai, ye Rohit Sharma ko v body shame karte hain. #ShameonKohlifans pic.twitter.com/9IWscG26fa — Avinash Aryan (@AvinashArya09) December 9, 2022

'Recreating the Meme'

Hilarious!

Babar umpire phr bhi apse agay 😂 pic.twitter.com/ZfGSpGPx3i — MARYAM⁷🥀 (@Definitelyy__) December 10, 2022

'Comparing His Belly'

Babar comparing his belly with umpire 😂 https://t.co/vbEMVRpfEE — Caravan (@carvan_09) December 10, 2022

A Light Moment Within the Game

Babar Azam comparing his fat with the umpire 🤣😭https://t.co/kRn5WklClP — Cricket Master (@Master__Cricket) December 10, 2022

