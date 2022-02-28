From funny videos of kids to shocking stunt videos, social media sites are full of content, that will mess up your head. If you are someone who is interested in magic shows, then this video is for you. A man was seen effortlessly tossing and tearing a sachet of sugar and pouring it into his left hand while holding the sachet in his mouth. What happened next will blow your mind. The clip triggered a wave of responses from the netizens and has racked up millions of views on Twitter.

Watch Video Here:

I’ve watched this 57 times and still can’t figure it out 😵‍💫 (via jadon.ray/TT) pic.twitter.com/TjsFrm7Udg — Overtime (@overtime) February 25, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)