Eyewitnesses observed up to six waterspouts over the Gulf of Finland on Thursday morning. A video has surfaced on social media that shows a spectacular phenomenon happening off the Estonian coast on July 20. A waterspout can be described as a highly concentrated, columnar vortex that typically takes the form of a funnel-shaped cloud, manifesting over a body of water. Golden Waterspout on Russia’s Kama River Gets Captured on Camera, Video of Rare Meteorological Phenomenon Captivates Internet.

Waterspout Outbreak at Gulf of Finland

Eyewitnesses have observed up to 6 waterspouts over the Gulf of Finland this morning. Video: Vitalii Zhurba 20.07.2023. pic.twitter.com/cdExiePFmq — Kairo Kiitsak 🇪🇪 (@kairokiitsak) July 20, 2023

Waterspout Off Estonian Coast

WATCH: Around 6 waterspouts observed over the Gulf of Finlandpic.twitter.com/MU1Ywx4v3R — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) July 21, 2023

