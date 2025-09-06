At home, the Italy national football team crushed the Estonia national football team 5-0 in the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers match. Head coach Gennaro Gattuso's Italy had too much domination in the match, having 40 shots, 13 on-target, 71% possession, and 636 passes with 89% accuracy. Estonia looked struggling throughout the 90 minutes, having just four shots, two on target, and 274 passes. In minute 58, Moise Kean struck the first goal, Mateo Retegui struck a brace in 69 and 89 minutes. Substitute Giacomo Raspadori scored one in the 71st, while Alessandro Bastoni netted the last one in 90+2 minutes. In short, after a goalless first half at the Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo, it has been sheer domination by Gli Azzurri. Italy are third in Group I now, with six points from three matches, while Estonia are fourth with three points from five matches. Swarm of Bees Stop Football Match in Tanzania; Players, Officials Lie Flat on the Ground to Avoid Being Stung (Watch Video).

FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers, Italy 5-0 Estonia

Italy 5-0 Estonia, Full Highlights

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)