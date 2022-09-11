It’s 2022, but we continue to be obsessed with women’s clothing. Funny memes, crazy hateful comments and mindless opinions fly! Need proof? Well, check out one of the trending topics on Twitter India. It’s Nidhi. But why is Nidhing trending on Twitter? I will do one better - Who is Nidhi? Well, it is the digital creator and influencer Nidhi Chaudhary who has made a name for herself in astrology, fashion and lifestyle blogs and videos. One of her recent videos has made Nidhi Chaudhary become a talking point on the micro-blogging platform. The video shows the beautiful content creator dressed in a lovely motif-printed blue saree sans blouse wherein she is talking about the “best remedy for Saturn/ Shani.” Sadly, this video is going viral with netizens obsessed about the “absence of a blouse”, with the influencer getting trolled for her daring fashion choice! WOW!

Here's The Video of Nidhi Chaudhary's Saree Sans Blouse Look:

One of the best remedy for Saturn/ Shani is to never exploit your helpers & help the underprivileged people. 💙#astrology pic.twitter.com/P8XfGKBDIQ — Nidhi Chaudhary (@thenidhii) September 10, 2022

Here's How Twitterati Reacted:

Strong Opinions All Over The Place

For me you are an underprivileged woman right now, who couldn't afford a blouse. Give me your bank account details, will transfer some money to buy one. What example are you setting for our youth? Astrology is vedic science and this is no way to use it. Cheap!!! — Anamika Tiwari (@anaamikaatiwari) September 11, 2022

Interesting, Pathetic But Interesting

Nidhiji Stitching ka paisa mene bhej diya @thenidhii pic.twitter.com/ASUTaT4HkE — Tag devta (@tagdevta) September 11, 2022

Maybe Not

Yes, Nidhi Take Money From All These Trolls

Nidhi after receiving money for blouse through her astrology video : pic.twitter.com/LqX4oCC9Km — Shruti (@kadak_chai_) September 11, 2022

Nice One

Nidhi receiving money for Blouse. pic.twitter.com/64h8vJgqql — Yaman (@Oye_lambu) September 11, 2022

Hmmm Okay

People are trolling Nidhi ji for not having a blouse in this video. Yesterday was Saturday, we all know Saturday is the laundry day. Cut her some slack. 🙏 https://t.co/rawCndHiXx — Pratik Pandey (@oddpundit) September 11, 2022

Nidhi Ka Blouse Kahan Hai - Every Indian Twitterati RN?

Searching nidhi ji blouse pic.twitter.com/mTySeIwgfC — Dr. Danny (@DannyBhaiMBBS) September 11, 2022

Meanwhile, You Can Also Check Out Nidhi Chaudhary's Videos on YouTube

