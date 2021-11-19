Happy World Toilet Day 2021! It is the official United Nations international observance day on November 19 as the body looks forward to taking action and measures to tackle the world sanitation crisis. On this day, people highlight the importance of sanitation and hygiene in order to bring improvements in public health care and work towards reduction of infectious diseases. This year the theme for World Toilet Day 2021 is 'Valuing Toilets'. See how India observes the day by raising awareness about health and sanitation.

Significance of World Toilet Day

On World Toilet Day, let us highlight the importance of sanitation & hygiene in preventing infectious diseases & improving public health. #WorldToiletDay — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) November 19, 2021

Let's Make India Swachh, Swasth, Samarth & Samriddh

This #WorldToiletDay, let's all be a part of the Jan Andolan to make India 'Swachh, Swasth, Samarth & Samriddh'. #MyGovMorningMusings pic.twitter.com/1KSKS2Q8yf — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) November 19, 2021

Raise Awaraness About Global Sanitation And Sustainable Development

Celebrate World Toilet Day by Saving Water!

80% of our #wastewater flows back to nature untreated. But wastewater is a valuable source of energy, nutrients & water. Share your questions in the comments below & JOIN US on #WorldToiletDay, 11/19, 9 AM EST→ https://t.co/92B4daTBXL@JenniferJSara1 @awiiita @enohndri pic.twitter.com/xQgGCIMfJf — World Bank Water (@WorldBankWater) November 17, 2021

Take Part in Jan Andolan on This World Toilet Day

The last few years have seen an unparalleled achievement of providing hygienic toilets to crores of Indians. This #WorldToiletDay, let's all be a part of the Jan Andolan to make India 'Swachh, Swasth, Samarth & Samriddh'. pic.twitter.com/uxlYTSIvQH — Dilip Saikia (@DilipSaikia4Bjp) November 19, 2021

