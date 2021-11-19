Happy World Toilet Day 2021! It is the official United Nations international observance day on November 19 as the body looks forward to taking action and measures to tackle the world sanitation crisis. On this day, people highlight the importance of sanitation and hygiene in order to bring improvements in public health care and work towards reduction of infectious diseases. This year the theme for World Toilet Day 2021 is 'Valuing Toilets'. See how India observes the day by raising awareness about health and sanitation.

Significance of World Toilet Day

Let's Make India Swachh, Swasth, Samarth & Samriddh

Raise Awaraness About Global Sanitation And Sustainable Development

Celebrate World Toilet Day by Saving Water!

Take Part in Jan Andolan on This World Toilet Day

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)