A tweet going viral on social media shows a hilarious chat between a couple. The image shows a conversation where the wife questions her husband about a monthly $8 subscription charge under ‘X Premium’. The subscription is actually for the microblogging platform owned by Elon Musk, which was formerly known as Twitter. The new name ‘X’ has a striking resemblance with an adult video site which is the reason why this chat is going viral. The tweet has already garnered more than 15 million views. 'Back to School' Viral Video: Group of People Celebrate Musical Reunion Wearing School Uniforms (Watch).

See Tweet Here:

My wife just texted me this, I'm sleeping on the couch tonight pic.twitter.com/ORhswSwPaj — Alex Cohen (@anothercohen) August 6, 2023

