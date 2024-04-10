Elon Musk's X platform is said to be working on changing the links from "twitter.com" domain to "x.com". After the tech billionaire took over the Twitter platform, he introduced many changes, such as long-form posts, calling features, and more; however, the official URL address of the X has remained the same - Twitter.com for these years. However, the X new change is expected to let users directly access the x.com URL. According to a post by DogeDesigner (@cb_doge_ on X), some users reported that when they shared any links in the post, they automatically changed to the new domain. Facebook Messenger New Update 2024: Meta-Owned Instant Messaging Platform Rolls Out List of New Features To Improve Private Conversation and Connections.

X Might Be Working on Changing Twitter.com To X.com URL:

𝕏 might be working on changing links from 'Twitter' domain to '𝕏.com' Some users reported that when the links were shared in a post, they automatically changed to the new domain. pic.twitter.com/SVagQhQk0q — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) April 10, 2024

