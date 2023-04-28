Delhi Metro is in the news and for all the wrong reasons. Recently, two obscene xxx videos went viral on social media that showed men engaging in sexual activities inside Delhi Metro. In one of the videos, a man was seen performing oral sex on another man in what looked like a metro train. The other video showed a man sitting on a seat inside a metro train and masturbating while watching something on his phone. While these incidents are a thing of concern but netizens know how to have fun in serious times. Soon these videos went viral, and Twitteratis went berserk on social media platform with funny memes and jokes. Guy Masturbates Inside Delhi Metro Viral Video: Disgusting Clip Shows Man Jerking Off While Watching Phone in Front of Fellow Commuters!

Oh Yeah!

Aye Gaadi Start Kar!

People who can’t afford p**n site #subscription going to #delhimetro to enjoy live action.. pic.twitter.com/5MrKnptRxI — King of Uttar Pradesh 🇮🇳 (@Baba_Yogi_ji) April 28, 2023

NOOOOO:

Who did this 😂 Delhi Metro#delhimetro pic.twitter.com/IPAY4HaDuB — A B H I 🇮🇳 (@Stupidthinks__) April 28, 2023

Hai Kaun Yeh?

Meanwhile daily traveler's of Delhi metro, seeing it all. #delhimetro Delhi Metro pic.twitter.com/dAdh48rukl — Nitin Tyagi (@Nitinsvibe) April 28, 2023

Hum First Hum First:

Me and my boys on our way to #delhimetro pic.twitter.com/kCRsAXE6sF — Bhavuk Anand (@bhavukanand07) April 28, 2023

Guy Masturbating Inside Delhi Metro:

Oral Sex Inside Delhi Metro:

What is happening in Delhi Metro ? Police must ensure strict action otherwise more video will surface pic.twitter.com/POZkPE8JZn — Shubham Rai (@shubhamrai80) April 28, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)