Indian Men's and Women's teams kicked off their Olympiad 2022 campaign in fashion as they claimed dominant victories over Zimbabwe and Hong Kong respectively at the 44th Chess Olympiad today, July 29 July in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. India 1 Open, Vidit Gujrati, Arjun Erigasi, SL Narayanan and Sasikiran made a 4-0 sweep over their opponents. For women's team, IM Eesha Karavade, WGM Nandhidhaa P V, WIM Sahithi Varshini M and WGM Pratyusha Bodda recorded a victory each against Hong Kong.

