India men’s team led by Saurav Ghosal won their first ever gold medal at the 2022 Asian Squash Team Championships in Cheongju, South Korea, on Friday (November 4). India defeated Kuwait to clinch the medal at the tournament. In the women’s event, the players Anahat Singh and Sunayna Kuruvilla lost 1-2 to Malaysia in the semifinal.

See AIR news tweet:

Indian men's #Squash team clinches 1st ever gold at Asian Squash Team Championships; defeats Kuwait in the final in straight sets in Cheongju, South Korea. Saurav Ghoshal and Ramit Tandon win their games in final to dole out 2-0 defeat to Kuwait. — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) November 4, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)