Avneet Kaur won the gold medal in the women's compound archery event at the World University Games 2023 being held in Chengdu, China on July 31. She beat her American opponent in a thrilling shoot-off after being tied 144 apiece. With this medal, she also secured her second podium finish in the competition. Meanwhile, Aman Saini won the bronze medal in the men's compound archery event with a win over France's Bouleau Victor. Sangampreet Bisla won the gold medal in this event. Manu Bhaker Wins Gold Medal in 10m Air Pistol Event at World University Games 2023.

Three More Medals for India in Archery at World University Games 2023

3️⃣ more 🏅for 🇮🇳 at the 31st World University Games, #Chengdu✅ 🇮🇳 Archer and #KheloIndia Athlete Avneet Kaur wins 🥇as she defeats American Sturgill in thrilling Shoot-Off after being tied 144 a piece in the Compound Women's 🏹 Final🔥👌 This is her 2️⃣nd medal at #Chengdu 👍… pic.twitter.com/bKrk6liLJ7 — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) July 31, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)