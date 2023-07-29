India bagged its third gold medal in World University Games as Manu Bhaker clinched gold medal in 10m Air Pistol event with the score of 239.7 points in final.

Manu Bhaker Wins Gold Medal

3rd GOLD medal for India in World University Games (Chengdu) 😍 Manu Bhaker wins Gold medal in 10m Air Pistol event scoring 239.7 pts in Final. ➡️ Yashaswini finished 4th. #Chengdu2021 pic.twitter.com/qbHk34Evpf — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) July 29, 2023

