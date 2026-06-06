15-Year-Old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Becomes Youngest Player To Be Picked For India Men's Cricket Team

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Fifteen-year-old batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has become the youngest player ever selected for the India Men’s senior cricket team. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) fast-tracked the left-handed opening batsman into the national squad for the upcoming T20I tours of Ireland and England, as well as the Asian Games 2026. At 15 years and 71 days old, Sooryavanshi breaks the long-standing national record held by Sachin Tendulkar, who debuted at age 16. The historic call-up follows his spectacular run in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, where he claimed the Orange Cap by scoring 776 runs with a strike rate of 237.30. Shreyas Iyer Named India's New T20I Captain; Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Earns Maiden Call-Up for Ireland and England Series.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Creates Indian Cricket History

A maiden #TeamIndia call-up at the age of 1️⃣5️⃣ 🌟 Congratulations to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi on setting a remarkable record 👏 pic.twitter.com/htOt9kci4p — BCCI (@BCCI) June 6, 2026

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 06, 2026 02:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).