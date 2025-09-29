India national cricket team opener Abhishek Sharma won the player of the tournament in the Asia Cup 2025. He was the highest run-getter and was one of the main players in Team India's title triumph. During the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 final post-match presentation, Abhishek was handed keys to the HAVAL H9 SUV, apart from winning the prize money. A video has gone viral on social media, where India vice-captain Shubman Gill was spotted sharing a joyous moment in Abhishek's brand-new vehicle. The duo clicked a selfie as well. Below is the viral video. HAVAL H9 Awarded To Abhishek Sharma: Know Price of SUV in INR Gifted To Indian Opener For Winning Player of The Tournament in Asia Cup 2025.

Abhishek Sharma Clicks Selfie With Shubman Gill Inside Haval H9 SUV

