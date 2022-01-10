Adelaide Strikers and Melbourne Stars will be taking on each other in the Big Bash League 2021-22 match. The match will be held at the MCG and the game will begin at 01.45 pm IST. Sony Six will be bringing the live telecast of the game. Check out the live streaming details of the game below.

Here to ease your Monday morning blues with 𝐓𝐖𝐎 feisty #BBL11 clashes 🤩 Enjoy some big hits from down under, LIVE on #SonyLIV 👉 https://t.co/PwdQDewT23 📺📲 pic.twitter.com/AR9QlwrKlh — SonyLIV (@SonyLIV) January 9, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)