One of the most explosive batters to play cricket, David Warner struck his second-ever Big Bash League hundred during the ongoing Sydney Thunder vs Hobart Hurricanes BBL 2025-26 match. Warner reached his ninth T20 century in 57 balls, laced with nine fours and six sixes, which coincidentally was the former Australia opener's first ton for Sydney Thunder after 14 years. The 39-year-old scored his first BBL hundred for Thunder in the inaugural season in 2011-12. Warner is already the fourth-highest run-getter in T20 cricket, with over 13,700 runs, which include nine tons and 113 half-centuries. Fact Check: Did Babar Azam Receive WWE Championship Belt From Roman Reigns, Big Show and John Cena During BBL 2025-26? Here's the Truth.

David Warner Slams 57-Ball 100

THE BULL IS BACK! David Warner has his second Big Bash century 💪 #BBL15 pic.twitter.com/VMYQBE21cR — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 3, 2026

