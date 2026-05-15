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Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) pacer Akash Singh sparked social media interest during Friday’s LSG vs CSK IPL 2026 fixture against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). After dismissing CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad for a duck in the opening over, Singh, making his franchise debut, brought out a unique ‘note’ celebration at the Ekana Stadium. Singh’s delivery saw Gaikwad mistime a pull, to get dismissed for 13. The pacer then brought out his 'note' celebration, which mentioned that 'Akash knows how to take wickets in T20 game'. You can find Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings match scorecard here.

Akash Singh's Note Celebration

ಈ ಚೀಟಿ ಸಂಭ್ರಮದ ಹಿಂದಿನ ರಹಸ್ಯವೇನು?📃🤔 ಏನೇ ಇರಲಿ, Akash Singh ಅಂದುಕೊಂಡಿದ್ದನ್ನು ಸಾಧಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ. Gaikwad Gone!☝️📉 ವೀಕ್ಷಿಸಿ | Race to Playoffs 👉 #LSGvsCSK | LIVE NOW | ನಿಮ್ಮ Star Sports ಕನ್ನಡ & JioHotstar ನಲ್ಲಿ. #TATAIPL pic.twitter.com/hSRP4xR8m9 — Star Sports Kannada (@StarSportsKan) May 15, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (StarSportsKan). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 15, 2026 08:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).