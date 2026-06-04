15-Year-Old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Reunites with 'Classmates' (See Pics)

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Fifteen-year-old cricket sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after an incredible IPL 2026 with Rajasthan Royals is set to make in his maiden India A outing, where the team is scheduled to tour Sri Lanka commencing next week involving SL-A and Afghanistan-A in a Tri-Nation series. Amid all this, a viral picture on social media, showcases Sooryavanshi catching up with his 'classmates'. In the picture circulating on X and Instagram, the ace RR opener could be seen towering over his friends as they posed for a photo, whose timelines remains unknown. 'Ek Bihari Sab pe Bhaari' Virat Kohli's Message to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi After RCB's IPL 2026 Triumph Goes Viral (Video).

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi With Classmates

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harshit kapoor (@epicbollywood.in)

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 04, 2026 03:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).