Fireworks Light Up Bengaluru Night Sky After RCB Win IPL 2026 (Watch Video)
The city transformed into a festival of lights immediately after the final delivery, marking a monumental milestone for the franchise and its global fanbase.
A spectacular fireworks display illuminated the Bengaluru night sky as fans erupted in celebration following Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) historic back-to-back IPL title triumph on Sunday. The city transformed into a festival of lights immediately after the final delivery, marking a monumental milestone for the franchise and its global fanbase. A time-lapse video shared on social media by Srihari Karanth jubilant scenes across Bengaluru's night sky with gold and red-coloured crackers, symbolising the franchise's colours.Will RCB IPL 2026 Victory Parade Take Place?
Bengaluru Celebrates RCB IPL 2026 Win With Fireworks
Drone Hyperlapse of RCB Victory Celebration Fireworks! 🔥😍
Deepawali comes twice in Bengaluru#RCBvsGT #RoyalChallengersBengaluru #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/NoeylBcagx
— Srihari Karanth (@sriharikaranth) June 1, 2026
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 01, 2026 02:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).