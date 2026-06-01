Fireworks Light Up Bengaluru Night Sky After RCB Win IPL 2026 (Watch Video)

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A spectacular fireworks display illuminated the Bengaluru night sky as fans erupted in celebration following Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) historic back-to-back IPL title triumph on Sunday. The city transformed into a festival of lights immediately after the final delivery, marking a monumental milestone for the franchise and its global fanbase. A time-lapse video shared on social media by Srihari Karanth jubilant scenes across Bengaluru's night sky with gold and red-coloured crackers, symbolising the franchise's colours.Will RCB IPL 2026 Victory Parade Take Place?

Bengaluru Celebrates RCB IPL 2026 Win With Fireworks

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