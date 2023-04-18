Finally the wait is over as Arjun Tendulkar picks his maiden wicket in Indian Premier League by dismissing Bhuvneshwar Kumar in IPL 2023 clash between MI and SRH in Hyderabad. After being called on to bowl in the last over by Rohit Sharma with 20 runs needed, Arjun executed the wide yorkers perfectly and conceded just five runs and also bagged an wicket foxing Bhuvneswar Kumar with a changeup delivery.

Arjun Tendulkar Picks his First Wicket in IPL

Arjun Tendulkar Dismisses Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Maiden IPL wicket for Arjun Tendulkar. What a proud moment! pic.twitter.com/wuqbc4AfF1 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 18, 2023

