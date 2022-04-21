Arjun Tendulkar is putting in the hard yards and he gave a glimpse of his talent by castling a batter during Mumbai Indians' training session. Tendulkar, who is also a left-arm pace bowler besides being a batter, nailed an absolute perfect yorker to disturb the off-stump of a batter. Mumbai Indians shared the video on Twitter.

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)