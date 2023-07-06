Steve Smith's appearance in his 100th Test match did not go according to plan, not atleast the first innings as he was dismissed for just 22 runs. The Australian stalwart edged a ball from Stuart Broad back to Jonny Bairstow behind to the stumps and the umpire signalled it as out. But Smith was not satisfied and opted for a review instead. But unluckily for him, the DRS showed that he had nicked the ball and it was a legitimate dismissal. Castled! Mark Wood's Fiery Delivery Sends Usman Khawaja’s Stumps Rattling on Day 1 of Ashes 2023 3rd Test (Watch Video).

Stuart Broad Dismisses Steve Smith for 22 Runs

