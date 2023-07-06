Mark Wood made an instant impact on his inclusion into the England squad as he sent back Usman Khawaja with a fiery delivery on Day 1 of the 3rd Test match in Ashes 2023. The ball was fast and straight and went right through the defences of Khawaja, who looked to play it straight but missed it completely. Khawaja's leg stump was uprooted in the process. Stuart Broad Dismisses David Warner for 16th Time, Australian Opener Departs Cheaply on Day 1 of Ashes 2023 3rd Test (Watch Video).

Watch Mark Wood Dismiss Usman Khawaja, Here

It's full and straight and far too quick for Usman Khawaja 🌪️ Australia are 2 down and Mark Wood is on fire! 🔥 #EnglandCricket | #Ashes pic.twitter.com/y5MAB1rWxd — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 6, 2023

