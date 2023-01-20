Team India all-rounder Axar Patel celebrates his 29th birthday today. And on this occasion, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to social media to share a wish for the all-rounder. The left-arm spinner, who has established himself as one of the regulars for India in limited-overs cricket, is currently on a break from the ongoing New Zealand series, owing to 'personal commitments.' There have been reports that he is set to tie the knot with fiancee Meha Patel. Axar Patel’s Marriage Date Revealed? Star Indian Cricketer To Tie the Knot With Fiancee Meha Patel This Month

BCCI Wishes Axar Patel on His Birthday:

A solid left-arm spinner and an effective batter 👌 👌 Here's wishing #TeamIndia all-rounder @akshar2026 a very happy birthday 🎂 👏 pic.twitter.com/itVcFQNmqd — BCCI (@BCCI) January 20, 2023

