The wedding bells are indeed ringing for Team India! Axar Patel has sought a break from the limited-overs series against New Zealand to marry his fiancée Meha Patel. The Indian all-rounder has been given permission by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to miss the home series owing to ‘family commitments.’ Reports have emerged stating that the aggressive left-handed batter is set to tie the knot, much like teammate KL Rahul, who is reportedly going to marry actor and girlfriend Athiya Shetty. KL Rahul’s Marriage Date Revealed! Star Indian Cricketer To Tie the Knot With Actor Athiya Shetty This Month.

According to a report in DNA, the couple is set to get married this month (January) but at an undisclosed date. Axar and Meha got engaged on the former’s 28th birthday in 2022 and will marry each other after a year. The report further adds that their wedding ceremony would be close, with family members attending the event. The couple would get married, after which Axar would return to the Indian team for the much-awaited Test series against Australia.

A dietician and nutritionist by profession, Meha also loves to travel, which can be inferred from her Instagram profile. Axar shares some adorable snaps of the two on his Instagram handle. Axar, in recent times, has turned out to be a crucial player for the Indian side, with his all-round abilities coming in quite handy during the ODIs and T20Is against Sri Lanka.

