Delhi Capitals captain Axar Patel has gone viral after channelling Jameel Jamali, the popular character from the 2026 film Dhurandhar. The social media reel shows the all-rounder perfectly capturing the character's eccentric mannerisms during promotional clip ahead of IPL 2026 for DC. The video has gained significant traction, blending with contemporary pop culture with cricket. Following a strong 2026 T20 World Cup campaign, Patel appears focused on maintaining high team spirit. 'Tu Toh Allan Donald Bana Hua Hai', Virat Kohli Compares Venkatesh Iyer To South African Legend After RCB All-Rounder Knocks Over Stumps (Watch Video).

Axar 'Jameel Mamu' Patel

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shubham Gaur (@shubhamgaur09)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (DelhiCapitals). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)