Virat Kohli has hailed new Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) signing Venkatesh Iyer, comparing his bowling to South African legend Allan Donald during a high-intensity pre-season training session. Iyer, acquired for INR 7 crore at the recent auction, stunned teammates by nailing a precise yorker to uproot the off-stump. A viral video captured Kohli reacting with the new nickname Venkateshwar before joking: 'Tu toh Allan Donald bana hua hai' (You have become Allan Donald). Defending champions RCB begin their title defence against Sunrisers Hyderabad this Saturday. Head coach Andy Flower highlighted Iyer’s all-round utility as a crucial asset for the squad's balance. Ex-RCB Owner Vijay Mallya Reacts to Sale of IPL Franchise Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Virat Kohli Praises Venkatesh Iyer

Wake up 12th Man Army, a new nick name just dropped. 🤭🤭 Watch the video for what VK said. 😂🔥 This is Emmvee presents RCB Shorts.#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #IPL2026 pic.twitter.com/GjhdlJv2TM — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) March 26, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (RCBTweets). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)